According to The New York Times, details have surfaced regarding a deal struck between Harvey Weinstein and American Repertory Theatre, a deal that is impacting charities accepting aid from Weinstein.

The Times reports that Weinstein, a producer on A.R.T.'s production of Finding Neverland, was promised reimbursement for his investment if he could solicit equal charitable contributions to the theatre company. The additional investors were offered the same deal.

Problems arose when Weinstein became involved with amfAR, a charity working to find a cure for AIDS. Weinstein reportedly donated two auction items at the amfAR yearly gala - a photoshoot with a famous photographer and a Hollywood getaway package - with the caveat that $600,000 would go not to amfAR but to A.R.T.

AmfAR's board of directors, as well as their attorneys, are now questioning the situation and the issue of disclosure. Weinstein claims to have been upfront about where the $600,000 would go, and the attorneys did find the deal to be legal; however, the attorneys and board worry that amfAR's financial integrity is at risk.

Weinstein's auction items earned amfAR over $300,000 in donations. He says, "I honestly thought we were doing something fantastic for both sides. We get money, they get money." Kevin Frost, chief executive of amfAR, disagrees, "Nothing about this deal feels right to me, and I believe we have not done due diligence to understand exactly what this money is being directed to or why amfAR is being used to facilitate these transfers."

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. Dedicated to making great theater accessible, the A.R.T. actively engages more than 5,000 community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

Finding Neverland premiered at A.R.T. on July, 23 2014 and ran until September, 28, 2014. Previews for the Broadway run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre began on March 15, 2015, officially opening on April 15, 2015. The show closed on August 21, 2016 after 565 performances. Finding Neverland is currently on tour in the US with plans to make a West End transfer.

Finding Neverland is the story of playwright and creator of Peter Pan J.M. Barrie. The musical includes music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Elliot Kennedy, book by James Graham, and choreography by Mia Michaels. Diane Paulus directs. Throughout its run, stars of the show have included Jeremy Jordan, Laura Michelle Kelly, Matthew Morrison, Carolee Carmello, and Kelsey Grammer.

