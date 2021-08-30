Uprise Art Presents The Works Of Artist Linda Colletta, August 30â€“ September 12

Uprise Art, an acclaimed women-led company, will present a special event to launch a new body of work by abstract artist Linda Colletta. This exhibition will feature pieces from her Brushworks series, on view from August 30th - September 12th online and at the gallery's location at 264 Canal St #4w, New York, NY.

On September 9th from 6-8pm, the gallery will host an artist talk with Colletta and Uprise Art founder Tze Chun.

Colletta's Brushworks series began after discovering a vintage wallpaper brush at a barn sale in Weston, CT. The resulting works reinforced her approach of repurposing, reinventing and reviving materials within her practice. Using sweeping gestural marks, she uses watery acrylic paint on canvas and paper, to allow for fluid brushstrokes and an element of chance to guide her process.

Acting in contrast to her more frenetic compositions, this series is an exercise in restraint and minimalism. Although deceptively effortless, the elegance lies in precision, muscle memory and the countless hours of practice to master them.

The special event will feature works including Atlantic III and Neon Vermillion IV from 2021.

Colletta stated, "My Brushworks are a practice I come back to again and again. They are a place where I can re-set and simply zen-out to the fundamentals of painting that are at the core of all my work. They center me and give me time to think about all the other work I am scheming to create. The result is an elegant simplicity steeped in a rich history of practice, patience and discipline."

Colletta is an abstract artist, who has been creating art in various mediums for over 25 years. Her work has been exhibited at Monika King Projects, White Room Gallery, Southport Gallery, Burning Man, The Affordable Art Fair, and The Other Art Fair. Private collections include Google, Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York Presbyterian, 277 Fifth Ave and Justin Bieber. At 19 years old, she began her artistic journey as a scenic artist creating backdrops and scenery for live televised performances by Coldplay, Brittney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day, among many others.

Uprise Art is an online art gallery that helps you discover original contemporary artwork by emerging artists for the spaces where you live and work. Their team of in-house art advisors curate for individual collectors, corporate collections, and architectural projects around the world. Uprise Art is a women-led company and more than 70% of their roster consists of women and LGBTQ+ artists and artists of color.

Uprise Art's gallery is located at 264 Canal Street #4w. Exhibition hours are Monday-Thursday from 12pm-5pm. If you are interested in checking out the special event, it is suggested to contact advisors@upriseart.com. You can view additional information about Uprise Art and Linda Colletta here https://lindacolletta.com/ and https://www.upriseart.com/.