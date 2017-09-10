Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 10
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 10, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/11/2017 - 9/25/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Hangar Theatre
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Hanover Theatre
9/11/2017 - 9/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SWIMMING UPSTREAM at Detroit Repertory Theatre
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WINTER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2017 **CANCELLED** at City Theatre Inc.
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in NEXT TO NORMAL at Syracuse Stage
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GOOD FOR OTTO at The New Group
9/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WAR PAINT at Nederlander Theatre
9/11/2017 - 9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MAMMA MIA at Aurora Theatre, Inc.
9/11/2017 Submission in FERGUSON at Showcase
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ERASING THE DISTANCE SEASON 2017-18 GENERALS at Erasing the Distance
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in IRON SHOES at Shotgun Players
9/11/2017 - 9/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE WIND AND THE BREEZE at Cygnet Theatre Company
9/11/2017 - 9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DIASPORA **Revised** at Snake Path Productions LLC
9/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OTHER WAYS TO RESIST and BIRDS OF A FEATHER at Various Producers
9/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE CHILDREN at Manhattan Theatre Club
9/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THIS FLAT EARTH at Playwrights Horizons
9/12/2017 Submission in MISS BENNET at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
9/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at The Shubert Theatre
9/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at The Shubert Theatre
9/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BOBBY CLEARLY at Roundabout Theatre Company
9/12/2017 - 9/15/2017 Equity Principal Audition in AMERICAN THEATER COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at American Theater Company
9/12/2017 Stage Manager in AMERICAN THEATER COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at American Theater Company
9/13/2017 OPEN in A TENNESSEE WALK at Garden Theatre, Inc.
9/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
9/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE PRICE at Gulfshore Playhouse
9/13/2017 - 9/14/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and FUN HOME at Music Theatre of Connecticut
9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A DEAL at Urban Stages Inc.
9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in TRAVESTIES at Roundabout Theatre Company
9/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RELEVANCE at MCC Theater
