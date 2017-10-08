Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 8
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 8, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/9/2017 Submission---Role of Hamlet in HAMLET at Pittsburgh Public Theater
10/9/2017 OPEN in CINDERELLA at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
10/9/2017 Equity Principal Audition in END OF THE RAINBOW at Max and Louie Productions
10/9/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RIPCORD at Aurora Theatre, Inc.
10/9/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CHRISTMAS CAROLE at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
10/9/2017 - 10/10/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at TexARTS
10/10/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PHANTOM and NEWSIES at Fireside Theatre
10/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
10/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
10/10/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON **Date Change** at Florida Studio Theatre
10/10/2017 - 10/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FIRE AND AIR at Classic Stage Company
10/10/2017 Submission in GEORGE ORWELL'S ANIMAL FARM at Various Producers
10/10/2017 Submission in FRANKENSTEIN at Dallas Theater Center
10/10/2017 Submission in THE TRIALS OF SAM HOUSTON at Dallas Theater Center
10/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in LOVE SICK at Staged Reading
10/10/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in LOVE SICK at Staged Reading
10/10/2017 Submission in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Little Theatre on the Square
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in NEWSIES at Fireside Theatre
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in NEWSIES at Fireside Theatre
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in FINDING NEVERLAND at National Tour
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in FINDING NEVERLAND at National Tour
10/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SHEAR MADNESS at Theatre Lab at Kennedy Center
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A FUNNY THING HAPPENED... at Pittsburgh Public Theater
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A FUNNY THING HAPPENED... at Pittsburgh Public Theater
10/11/2017 - 10/13/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MARY PAGE MARLOWE at Second Stage Theatre
10/11/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LOVE SICK at Staged Reading
10/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ALADDIN at Broadway and National Tour
10/12/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ALADDIN at Broadway and National Tour
10/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FINDING NEVERLAND at National Tour
10/12/2017 Equity Principal Audition in KING KONG at Developmental Lab
