Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 18
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 18, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BUYER & CELLAR at Montgomery Theater
11/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JERSEY BOYS at New World Stages
11/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/19/2018 - 11/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE CRADLE WILL ROCK at Classic Stage Company
11/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
11/19/2018 - 11/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON **Updated** at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
11/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LERNER AND LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center Theater
11/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LERNER AND LOEWE'S MY FAIR LADY at Lincoln Center Theater
11/19/2018 Submission in AN ILIAD at Connecticut Players Foundation
11/19/2018 OPEN in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Hampton Theatre Company
11/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TONI STONE at Roundabout Theatre Company
11/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
11/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
11/21/2018 Submission in JEEVES & WOOSTER in PERFECT NONSENSE at Hartford Stage Company Inc.
11/23/2018 Submission in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Syracuse Stage
11/23/2018 Submission in THE TEMPEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater
11/24/2018 Stage Manager in TONI STONE at Roundabout Theatre Company
11/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ARGYLE THEATRE 2019-20 Season at Argyle Entertainment LLC
11/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ARGYLE THEATRE 2019-20 Season at Argyle Entertainment LLC
11/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ARGYLE THEATRE 2019-20 Season at Argyle Entertainment LLC
11/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ARGYLE THEATRE 2019-20 Season at Argyle Entertainment LLC
11/26/2018 Submission in SKELETON CREW at Portland Stage Company
11/26/2018 Submission --- Role of Prospero in THE TEMPEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater
11/26/2018 - 11/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALHAMBRA DINNER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
11/26/2018 Stage Manager in WE ARE THE TIGERS at We Are The Tigers 2019 Productions LLC
11/26/2018 Submission in MY FAIR LADY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
11/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in RADIO 930 at Radio Entertainment LLC
