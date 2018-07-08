Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 8
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 8, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/9/2018 OPEN in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Arden Theatre Company
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PUBLIC THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at The Public Theatre
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DESPERATE MEASURES at New World Stages
7/9/2018 OPEN Male Actors in NORWAY VIKINGS and ROYAL MAJESTY MAKERS at Walt Disney World Company
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at San Jose Stage Company
7/9/2018 - 7/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BOOK OF MERMAN at St. Luke's Theatre
7/9/2018 Submission in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Pittsburgh Public Theater
7/9/2018 - 7/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PHOENIX THEATRE INC. 2018-19 SEASON at Phoenix Theatre Inc.
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GRANT & TWAIN at Side Car Productions, LLC
7/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
7/9/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PORTLAND CENTER STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Portland Center Stage
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FREEFALL THEATRE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at freeFall Theatre Company
7/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
7/10/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
7/10/2018 - 7/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BUFFALO THEATRE ENSEMBLE 2018-19 SEASON at Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
7/10/2018 - 7/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
7/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at New York Shakespeare Festival
7/11/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
7/11/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NOMAD MOTEL at Horizon Theatre Company
7/12/2018 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD HOLIDAY SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
7/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ABOUT ALICE at Theatre for a New Audience
7/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Argyle Entertainment LLC
7/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MUSIC MAN at Third Rail Repertory Theatre
7/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNRAVELED **Time Change** at Clurman Theatre
7/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE BOOK OF MORMON at Eugene O'Neill Theatre Theater
7/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE BOOK OF MORMON at Eugene O'Neill Theatre
7/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JULIUS CAESAR at Theatre for a New Audience
7/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GOOD GRIEF at Vineyard Theatre
7/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
