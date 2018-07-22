Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 22
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 22, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/23/2018 Submission in GRAVEYARD SHIFT at Goodman Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE WANDERER at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE WANDERER at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 - 7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at All the Josh Cohens LLC
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 - 7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FRANKENSTEIN, OLIVER!, KING LEAR at Quintessence Theatre Group
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 Submission in HUMAN ERROR at The Public Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/23/2018 Submission in PLAYGROUND at Showcase
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2018 - 7/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CATS at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE WANDERER at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE WANDERER at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CARDINAL STAGE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Cardinal Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
7/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions --- Tony and Maria ONLY in WEST SIDE STORY at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RIVERSIDE THEATRE INC. 2018-19 SEASON at Riverside Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RIVERSIDE THEATRE INC. 2018-19 SEASON at Riverside Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DADA WOOF PAPA HOT at About Face Theatre Collective
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CARDINAL STAGE COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Cardinal Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GEORGE STREET PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at George Street Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ELF at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ELF at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
7/25/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MUSICAL THEATRE WEST 2018-19 SEASON at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 Stage Manager in PIRIRA and THE ASSIGNMENT at Luna Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BIRDY at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BLISS at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BLISS at Workshop
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 - 7/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WAVERLY GALLERY at John Golden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2018 Submission in COP OUT at August Wilson Red Door Project
Click Here for More Information
7/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LUNA STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Luna Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You