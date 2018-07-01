Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 1
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 1, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
7/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in YOUR HAPPY HOLIDAY at Atlanta Lyric Theatre
7/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PUBLIC THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at The Public Theatre
7/2/2018 Submission in BEN BUTLER at Portland Stage Company
7/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
7/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in UNTITLED MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL at Developmental Lab
7/2/2018 Submission in THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Portland Stage Company
7/2/2018 Submission in ADMISSIONS at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
7/2/2018 Submission in THE MUSIC MAN at Arizona Theatre Company
7/3/2018 - 7/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE OUTSIDERS at Staged Reading
7/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
7/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
7/5/2018 - 7/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ETC SANTA BARBARA 2018-19 SEASON at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara
7/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
7/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE at City of Rancho Cucamonga/Main Street Theatre Company
7/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATREWORKS 2018-19 SEASON at TheatreWorks USA
7/6/2018 Submission in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Westport Country Playhouse
7/6/2018 Submission in A CHORUS LINE at The Gallery Players
7/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT **Updated** at Studio 54
7/6/2018 Submission in HOLIDAY INN at Walnut Street Theatre
7/6/2018 Submission in TWELFTH NIGHT at Alley Theatre
7/6/2018 Submission in ONCE at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
7/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE at San Jose Stage Company
7/8/2018 Submission in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at American Stage Company
7/9/2018 OPEN in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 at Arden Theatre Company
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PUBLIC THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at The Public Theatre
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DESPERATE MEASURES at New World Stages
7/9/2018 OPEN Male Actors in NORWAY VIKINGS and ROYAL MAJESTY MAKERS at Walt Disney World Company
7/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at San Jose Stage Company
7/9/2018 - 7/10/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BOOK OF MERMAN at St. Luke's Theatre
7/9/2018 Submission in PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Pittsburgh Public Theater
