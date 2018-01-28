Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jan. 28
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, January 28, 2018 onwards.
1/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A CONTEMPORARY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at A Contemporary Theatre Inc.
1/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Milwaukee Reptertory Theater
1/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RENAISSANCE THEATREWORKS 2018-19 SEASON at Renaissance TheatreWorks
1/29/2018 OPEN Singers in VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
1/29/2018 - 1/30/2018 OPEN in THE PRODUCERS at American Stage Company
1/29/2018 Submission in TUACAHN CENTER FOR THE ARTS 2018 SEASON at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
1/29/2018 OPEN Female Actors in WALT DISNEY WORLD NEW OFFERING at Walt Disney World Company
1/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HANGAR THEATRE 2018 SEASON MUSICALS at Hangar Theatre
1/30/2018 - 1/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HEISENBERG at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at MarvelousNYC LLC
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CAPE PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON PLAYS at Cape Playhouse
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in SOMETHING ROTTEN at National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in SOMETHING ROTTEN at National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 42ND STREET & CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2 **Revised** at Fireside Theatre
1/30/2018 Submission in WILLOW **Updated** at Staged Reading
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Mill Mountain Theatre
1/30/2018 - 1/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKESPEARE SANTA CRUZ 2018 SEASON at Shakespeare Santa Cruz
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HENRY V at New York Shakespeare Festival
1/30/2018 - 1/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SACRAMENTO MUSIC CIRCUS 2018 SEASON at Sacramento Music Circus
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
1/30/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HANGAR THEATRE 2018 SEASON PLAYS at Hangar Theatre
1/31/2018 - 2/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE ROCK at The Sheen Center
1/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in RAGTIME at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
1/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in RAGTIME at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
1/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in RAGTIME at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
1/31/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in RAGTIME at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
