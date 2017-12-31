Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 31
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 31, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
1/1/2018 Submission in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Cleveland Play House
1/1/2018 Submission in GREENBRIER VALLEY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Greenbrier Valley Theatre
1/1/2018 Submission in HUMAN ERROR at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1/1/2018 Stage Manager in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at San Francisco Shakespeare Festival
1/2/2018 Submission in SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Geffen Playhouse
1/2/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HALF TIME at Paper Mill Playhouse
1/2/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FALSETTOS, BILLY ELLIOT & GRAND HOTEL at Signature Theatre
1/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2018 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
1/3/2018 Submission in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
1/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at La Jolla Playhouse
1/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NEBRASKA SHAKESPEARE ON THE GREEN 2018 SEASON at Nebraska Shakespeare Festival
1/3/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HALF TIME at Paper Mill Playhouse
1/3/2018 - 1/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FREAKY FRIDAY at Horizon Theatre Company
1/3/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SKINTIGHT at Roundabout Theatre Company
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PATRON OF THE ARTS at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
1/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TARZAN at Lyric Theatre
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in SOUL DOCTOR at Lyceum Theater
1/4/2018 Submission in BAZ: STAR CROSSED LOVE at BAZ Theatrical, LLC
1/4/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNTITLED WESTERN at Axis Theatre Company
1/4/2018 Equity Principal Audition in THEATER AT MONMOUTH 2018 SEASON at Theater at Monmouth
1/4/2018 Submission in ON THE TOWN at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/4/2018 Submission in THE INVISIBLE HAND at Olney Theatre Corporation
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1/4/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OPPORTUNITIES OF EXTINCTION at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
1/5/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MAMMA MIA at Pioneer Theatre Company
