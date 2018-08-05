Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 5
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, August 5, 2018 onwards.
8/6/2018 - 8/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CASA MANANA 2018-19 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NANTUCKET SLEIGH RIDE at Lincoln Center Theater
8/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CATS at National Tour
8/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BLISS at Workshop
8/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CATS at National Tour
8/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BLISS at Workshop
8/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in JERSEY BOYS at National Tour
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHICAGO **Updated** at National Tour
8/6/2018 Submission in LEBENSRAUM at Coachella Valley Repertory
8/6/2018 - 8/7/2018 OPEN Dancers in RIVERS OF LIGHT SHOW at Walt Disney World Company
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CENTER THEATRE GROUP MONTHLY AUDITIONS at Center Theatre Group
8/6/2018 Submission in FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Dallas Theater Center
8/6/2018 Submission in REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES at Dallas Theater Center
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON (No Accompanist) at Savannah Repertory Theatre
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP? at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
8/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON (No Accompanist) **Updated** at Savannah Repertory Theatre
8/7/2018 Equity Principal Male Dancer Auditions in CATS at National Tour
8/7/2018 - 8/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in INSTITUTIONAL OFF BROADWAY THEATRES COMBINED at Various
8/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALICE BY HEART at MCC Theater
8/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LEBENSRAUM at Coachella Valley Repertory
8/7/2018 Submission in INDECENT at Palm Beach Dramaworks
8/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
8/7/2018 Submission in NOMAD MOTEL at Horizon Theatre Company
8/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAVANNAH REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON (With Accompanist) **Updated** at Savannah Repertory Theatre
8/7/2018 - 8/9/2018 Equity Principal Dancer Auditions in A CHORUS LINE at New York City Center
8/8/2018 Submission in HOUSE ON FIRE at Palm Beach Dramaworks
8/8/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CASA MANANA 2018-19 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
8/8/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CASA MANANA 2018-19 SEASON at Casa Manana, Inc.
8/8/2018 OPEN Singers in VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
8/9/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JEKYLL & HYDE at Music Theatre of Connecticut
