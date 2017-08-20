Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 20
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, August 20, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
8/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in NEW JERSEY THEATRE ALLIANCE 2017 COMBINED AUDITIONS at Various
8/21/2017 - 8/24/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Lyric Stage Inc.
8/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
8/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON (Eliza Tour) at National Tour
8/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON (Eliza Tour) at National Tour
8/21/2017 OPEN in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at MNM Productions LLC
8/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BRIGADOON **Revised** at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
8/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Singers in BRIGADOON **Revised** at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
8/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ON THE GRILL at Dobama Theatre
8/21/2017 Submission in AMERICA IS HARD TO SEE at Life Jacket Theatre Company
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BEAUTIFUL at National Tour
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE LION KING at The Minskoff Theatre
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE LION KING at The Minskoff Theatre
8/22/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HAMILTON (Eliza Tour) at National Tour
8/22/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in Edward Albee's AT HOME AT THE ZOO: HOMELIFE AND THE ZOO STORY at Signature Theatre Company Inc.
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A CHRISTMAS STORY at Fulton Theatre Company
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A CHRISTMAS STORY at Fulton Theatre Company
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A CHRISTMAS STORY at Fulton Theatre Company
8/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A CHRISTMAS STORY at Fulton Theatre Company
8/22/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Atlanta Shakespeare Company
8/22/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST at Atlanta Shakespeare Company
8/22/2017 OPEN in BRIGADOON **Revised** at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
8/22/2017 Equity Principal Audition in TAKING SIDES at Rubicon Theatre Company
8/23/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in DREAMCATCHER REPERTORY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre
8/23/2017 OPEN Female Belly Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
8/23/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAMILTON (Eliza Tour) at National Tour
8/23/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAMILTON (Eliza Tour) at National Tour
8/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in UP AND AWAY at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera
8/23/2017 - 8/24/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OCTOBER SKY at Developmental Lab
