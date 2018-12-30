Up on the Marquee: The Shows of 2018!

The gifts have been opened, the feasts have been eaten and the merriment has been had. As the holiday season comes to a close and we countdown the final days of the year, we're getting ready to ring in 2019 by looking back. Many theatres will get marquee makeovers in the coming weeks, as a handful of shows prepare to take their final bows. Before that happens, peek back on all of the Broadway marquees of 2018 below!

The shows of 2018 include (in chronological order): John Lithgow: Stories By Heart, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Angels in America: Perestroika, Lobby Hero, Rocktopia, Three Tall Women, Mean Girls, Children of a Lesser God, Carousel, My Fair Lady, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, Summer, Travesties, Saint Joan, The Iceman Cometh, The Boys in the Band, Straight White Men, Head Over Heels, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Pretty Woman, Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Nap, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, Torch Song, American Son, King Kong, The New One, The Prom, The Illusionists- Magic of the Holidays, Celebrity Autobiography, The Cher Show, Network, Ruben and Clay, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

