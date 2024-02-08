Up on the Marquee: THE WHO'S TOMMY

Tommy will open March 28, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

A newly reimagined production of The Who’s TOMMY is coming to Broadway!  Preview performances will begin March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with opening night on March 28, 2024.

Tommy will star Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen, all reprising their roles from the sold-out, award-winning run at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago this summer.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

