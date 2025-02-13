Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is coming soon to Broadway! The new musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee here!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is “a winner, with a big heart and joyous abandon” (The Boston Globe). “It makes us feel we can all soar!” (WBUR).

The musical will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski