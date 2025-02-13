News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Real Women Have Curves will open April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is coming soon to Broadway! The new musical is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee here!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Meet BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour Stars, Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 13, 2025
WICKED, OH, MARY!, THE OUTSIDERS And More Take Home Artios Awards
First Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Are 'Hitting the Road'

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is “a winner, with a big heart and joyous abandon” (The Boston Globe). “It makes us feel we can all soar!” (WBUR).

The musical will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image

Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image

Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image

Up on the Marquee: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Image





Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos