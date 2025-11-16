Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night

The production opened at New World Stages on November 16, 2025.
Check out photos of the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the opening night red carpet for the Off-Broadway production running now at New World Stages.
The show stars Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone), Matt Manuel (Ain't Too Proud), Kevin McHale (GLEE), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical).
Understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Jahbril Cook (Off-Broadway: The Snowy Day and Other Stories), Cecilia Snow (National Tour: SIX), and Emily N. Rudolph.
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Timothy Bloom, Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick
Autum Best
Brandon L. Armstrong, Emily Nicole Rudolph, Cecilia Snow, Jahbril Cook
Yazmany Arboleda, Danny Mefford
Leana Rae Concepcion, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best
Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits
Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits
Aaron Glick, Timothy Bloom, Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits, Barbara Whitman
The cast and creative team of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Jason Kravits, Lilli Cooper, Matt Manuel
Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Cecilia Snow, Emily Nicole Rudolph
Matt Manuel, Jason Kravits, Philippe Arroyo, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Jahbril Cook
Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers
Carmel Dean, Rachel Scheinkin, and the family of William Finn
