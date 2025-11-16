Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night

Check out photos of the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the opening night red carpet for the Off-Broadway production running now at New World Stages.

The show stars Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone), Matt Manuel (Ain't Too Proud), Kevin McHale (GLEE), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical).

Understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Jahbril Cook (Off-Broadway: The Snowy Day and Other Stories), Cecilia Snow (National Tour: SIX), and Emily N. Rudolph.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

Timothy Bloom, Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick



Leana Rae Concepcion



Leana Rae Concepcion



Jasmine Amy Rogers



Jasmine Amy Rogers



Cecilia Snow



Cecilia Snow



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Jason Kravits



Jason Kravits



Philippe Arroyo



Philippe Arroyo



Justin Cooley



Justin Cooley



Autumn Best



Autum Best



Matt Manuel



Matt Manuel



Emily Nicole Rudolph



Emily Nicole Rudolph



Jahbril Cook



Jahbril Cook



Brandon L. Armstrong, Emily Nicole Rudolph, Cecilia Snow, Jahbril Cook



Kevin McHale



Kevin McHale



Brandon L. Armstrong



Brandon L. Armstrong



Yazmany Arboleda, Danny Mefford



Danny Mefford



Danny Mefford



Leana Rae Concepcion, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best



Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits



Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits



Aaron Glick, Timothy Bloom, Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits, Barbara Whitman



The cast and creative team of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE



Jason Kravits, Lilli Cooper, Matt Manuel



Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Cecilia Snow, Emily Nicole Rudolph



Matt Manuel, Jason Kravits, Philippe Arroyo, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Jahbril Cook



Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers



Carmel Dean, Rachel Scheinkin, and the family of William Finn



Carmel Dean, Rachel Sheinkin



Deborah S. Craig, Leana Rae Concepcion