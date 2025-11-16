 tracker
Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night

The production opened at New World Stages on November 16, 2025.

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Check out photos of the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the opening night red carpet for the Off-Broadway production running now at New World Stages.

The show stars Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone), Matt Manuel (Ain't Too Proud), Kevin McHale (GLEE), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical).

Understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Jahbril Cook (Off-Broadway: The Snowy Day and Other Stories), Cecilia Snow (National Tour: SIX), and Emily N. Rudolph.

Photo credit: Jennifer BroskiPhotos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Timothy Bloom, Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leana Rae Concepcion

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leana Rae Concepcion

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Cecilia Snow

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Cecilia Snow

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Lilli Cooper

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jason Kravits

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jason Kravits

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Philippe Arroyo

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Philippe Arroyo

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Justin Cooley

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Justin Cooley

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Autumn Best

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Autum Best

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Manuel

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Manuel

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emily Nicole Rudolph

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emily Nicole Rudolph

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jahbril Cook

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jahbril Cook

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Brandon L. Armstrong, Emily Nicole Rudolph, Cecilia Snow, Jahbril Cook

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Kevin McHale

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Kevin McHale

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Brandon L. Armstrong

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Brandon L. Armstrong

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Yazmany Arboleda, Danny Mefford

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Danny Mefford

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Danny Mefford

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leana Rae Concepcion, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Aaron Glick, Timothy Bloom, Danny Mefford, Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Matt Manuel, Kevin McHale, Lilli Cooper, Justin Cooley, Philippe Arroyo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jason Kravits, Barbara Whitman

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
The cast and creative team of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jason Kravits, Lilli Cooper, Matt Manuel

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leana Rae Concepcion, Autumn Best, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Cecilia Snow, Emily Nicole Rudolph

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Matt Manuel, Jason Kravits, Philippe Arroyo, Kevin McHale, Justin Cooley, Jahbril Cook

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Carmel Dean, Rachel Scheinkin, and the family of William Finn

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Carmel Dean, Rachel Sheinkin

Photos: The Cast Of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Celebrates Opening Night Image
Deborah S. Craig, Leana Rae Concepcion


