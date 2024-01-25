Up on the Marquee: DOUBT

Doubt will open on February 29, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday,  February 29, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre,  soon to be renamed the Todd Haimes Theatre, on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). 

Joining Tyne Daly as “Sister Aloysius” and Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn” are Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.” 

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway  for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this  modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout  production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the  Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the  charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how  much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

