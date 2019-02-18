Up on the Marquee: ANASTASIA Gets a Makeover with Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson

Before the holidays, Anastasia welcomed a new leading man- Australian pop star Cody Simpson in the role of Dmitry. He joined Christy Altomare as Anastasia, and John Bolton, Judy Kaye, Vicki Lewis and Max von Essen. Below, check out the new marquee at the Broadhurst, featuring the show's new leading duo- Altomare and Simpson!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, after two successful years on Broadway, the musical adaptation of the hit animated film, Anastasia will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Upon closing, Anastasia will have played 808 regular and 34 preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia began performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Stuttgart, Germany is the second European city to host the production and began performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia began performances in Schenectady, NY and is currently playing across the country. The tour will travel to over 40 US and Canadian cities over 80 weeks through March 2020, including multi-week engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marqee for "Anastasia" starring Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson at the Broadhurst Theatre on February 18, 2019 in New York City.



