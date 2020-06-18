Universal Temple Of The Arts Presents LOVE IN BLOOM: A VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE
Staten Island's dynamic arts, educational and cultural organization, Universal Temple of the Arts (UTA), announces its first ever virtual experience, Love In Bloom on Instagram and Facebook Live on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. EDT.
The original production has become another signature UTA tradition created in the spirit of this 53-year-old organization's mission: "quickening the creative spirit in the individual and fostering brotherly love." The production, filled with a variety of artistic expressions of music, dance, visual art and poetry encourages audiences to explore the breadth, depth and power of love; conveying love as the supreme emotion, a healing power, and the most valuable gift we all must use toward healing and reconciliation. Love In Bloom: A Virtual Experience is an affirmation that love is an antidote to address the serious urgent issues plaguing our communities today.
The virtual experience showcases footage of past performances, features insight on how the production was created, and stories from artists - in their own words - about the impact of performing in this timely powerful piece. You will hear from notable and stellar jazz musicians, vocalists, choreographers, dancers, and creators - many recognizable from UTA's noteworthy annual Staten Island JAZZ Festival. World renowned poet, author, and essayist Lasana M. Sekou, co-creator of the original mid-1980's production of Love In Bloom will participate bringing the experience full-circle this year, along with Shirley Black Brown Coward, Mary Bullock, James "Floats" Fable, Leopoldo Fleming, Sajda Musawwir Ladner, Harrison S. Lee, Jeanine Otis, Roumel Reaux, Sheila Rohan, Peter Romano, Betty Shirley, Daniel Zen Trapp, Jermain Michael Trapp, Karlus Trapp, Loria Trapp and Vernon "Dyverse" Wooten.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-in-bloom-tickets-109489309472
