Ukulele Kids Club Celebrates 10th Anniversary With UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The event will take place on May 8th at The Green Room 42.

Apr. 10, 2023  

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing music therapy to medically fragile children, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser. The event will take place on May 8th at The Green Room 42, in New York City and will feature dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.

The UKC Broadway Cabaret will showcase performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher, and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event will be hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.

"As a musician and performer, I truly believe that music is healing and empowering." Said Joshua Turchin, musical director and host of the cabaret. "The UKC is so important to me because this is exactly what they give to children and their families. It is an honor to support their mission."

Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO of UKC, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "We're thrilled to celebrate our 10th anniversary with this incredible event, which will bring together some of the most talented performers in the Broadway community to support our mission of bringing music therapy to medically fragile children. The UKC Broadway Cabaret promises to be a night to remember, filled with music, laughter, and inspiration. We're grateful for the support of our sponsors and partners, who make it possible for us to continue making a difference in the lives of children across the country."

The UKC Broadway cabaret will also feature exciting auction items including sports memorabilia signed by Aaron Judge and one-of-a-kind ukuleles in the theme of hit Broadway shows like Six, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge, signed by the respective casts. Additionally, a special UKC ukulele signed by The Jonas Brothers will also be available for bidding.

UKC invites interested parties to consider becoming a sponsor for the event, with a full list of sponsorship opportunities and benefits available on their website. Please visit theukc.org/broadway to make a contribution as a sponsor. Live Streaming options are available for those outside of NYC. Tickets are available at: TheUKC.org/Broadway.

 



