UP on the Marquee: THE INHERITANCE

Directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, The Inheritance will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47thstreet) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Broadway's production of the Matthew Lopez play "The Inheritance" at the Barrymore Theatre on July 29, 2019 in New York City.

