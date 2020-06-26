UNDER GLASS AND IN COLOR Featuring the Work of Darrell Thorne to Present Livestream Tours
Chashama and the National Endowments for the Arts are partnering to present a unique exhibition Under Glass and in Color featuring the work of Darrell Thorne, the Out 100 designer and performance artist known for his work with Madonna, Jennifer Hudson, Blondie and more. As part of Enlivening NYC, the new public installation will be featured at a unique pop-up venue at 55 Avenue A at East 4th Street in Manhattan. The work will continue through Tuesday, July 7. Under Glass and In Color combines an exhibition and a residency into a vibrant celebration of life through costume, makeup, dance, and transformation. Thorne will host special Livestream exhibit tours on Instagram (instagram.com/thornedarrell) and Facebook (facebook.com/darrellthornestudios) on Monday, June 29 at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, July 1 at 4:00 PM. An additional Livestream Makeup Table Chat and exhibit tour will take place on Friday, July 3 at 8:00 PM.
Against a backdrop of feathers, flowers, metal, and mirrors, artist Darrell Thorne will create original headpieces, apply makeup and body paint, perform dance pieces, sing songs and perform lip-synchs, write his memoirs, interact with passersby, and juxtapose everyday mundane activities with transformation, ritual, and elevation.
take place in the windows of a former bank lobby, surrounded by over 80 of Thorne's original designs, including a bespoke mask created for Madonna and worn in her "Living for Love" video, numerous pieces featured in Steven Klein's Brooke Candy video "Opulence", and a series of 18 pieces created for the Park Avenue Armory, inspired by architectural details of the building. Also on display will be a large piece created for the HBO series "High Maintenance." Additionally, a digital art exhibit featuring video projections of Thorne and his dancers edited and manipulated by multimedia artist Morgan Freeman will play on a loop.
In a moment where we all must live with barriers, Under Glass and in Color invites viewers to observe an artist under glass, in a world of his own creation. 24/7 exhibition window viewing, performances happening periodically. Private tours of the exhibit (Corona precautions observed) can be arranged by emailing thornedarrell@gmail.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
Musical Theatre Star Michael Falzon Passes Away at Age 48
International musical theatre star, Michael Falzon, has passed away at age 48.... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)