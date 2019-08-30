UG! Announced 6th Annual Storytelling Night!!

Aug. 30, 2019  

The 6th Annual UG! Storytelling Night!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! is turning 11 this month (officially on Tuesday Sept. 24th) & We're celebrating ALL MONTH LONG beginning with our famous post Labor Day Storytelling Night! We will be having an OPEN STAGE this week, meaning if you have a 5 minute funny story you want to tell, come swing by! We'll also be featuring some great surprises as NYC's funniest, most brightest people will be stopping by & recounting some of their funniest tales. And it's all for free! So come on down, spread the word, celebrate one of the best comedy shows in NYC with us & #UGIT!

The 6th Annual UG! STORYTELLING NIGHT!!
A Night of Wags, Poppy Cockers & Raconteurs
Tuesday September 3rd, 2019
@ Drexler's: 9 ave A (off of E. 1st st.)
8:30PM Showtime (8:00PM Sign-up)
Open Stage: Every Performer Gets 5 Minutes to Tell a Funny Story
No Cover, 1 Item Min.
$4 Heinekens All Night Long!! (& Other Great Specials!!)
Info/Reservations: (646) 524-5226
Presented By Todd Montesi, Christopher Wagner & Richard James
Dedicated to the memory of our good friend Joseph Rocha
#UGIT



