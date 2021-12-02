Tyrone Huntley Joins JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tour as Judas

Tyrone Huntley, who caused a sensation in the original 2016 production of Jesus Christ Superstar at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, will reprise his role as Judas in the North American touring production of the musical, beginning tonight and playing until January 2, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. He will only join the touring company for the Toronto engagement of the show.

Huntley joins the tour following the dismissal of actor James D. Beeks, who was arrested on charges related to breaching the Capitol in the January 6 attack.

Huntley's early roles in British theatre included TJ in the UK tour of Sister Act, Doctor in the original London cast of The Book of Mormon, and Gator in the original London cast of Memphis.

His breakthrough came as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar for which he received unanimous acclaim.

Huntley's other credits include playing C.C. White in the original cast of 2017 production of Dreamgirls at London's Savoy Theatre. (Huntley left the production in June 2017 to reprise his role in Jesus Christ Superstar.)

Huntley will join the touring company headed by Aaron LaVigne as Jesus and Jenna Rubaii as Mary. The cast also features Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas. At some performances in Toronto, Judas will be played by Eric A. Lewis.

The ensemble includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny Mchugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton and Chelsea Williams.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it's continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

The 50 city three-year North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Photo credit: Johan Persson