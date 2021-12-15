Turn Your Show Listing Into a Show Program (for Free!) with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Since BroadwayWorld launched Stage Mag last year, theaters all around the world have enjoyed the convenience of creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions. Now we are launching even easier ways to get started on your very own Stage Mag.

Creating a BroadwayWorld show listing? Let us do the work for you! Listing information, including show dates, theatre website, cast/creative team/etc., will automatically be applied to a FREE Stage Mag just for you. As soon as your listing is processed, you will receive a direct link (via email) to continue the editing process for your show program. Plus, information added to your Stage Mag will now be automatically added to your show listing.

Simply create a listing for your production to get started!

With Stage Mag, you're in control to create your very own show program, complete with traditional features like cover art, cast/creative team details, as well as cutting-edge extras that you'll find nowhere else!

To get started on your very own Stage Mag, visit stagemag.broadwayworld.com. Stay in the know about all of Stage Mag's latest updates here.