Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10!

The High School Top 10 will be announced at 7pm and the College Top 10 at 9pm.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 1 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 3 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024 Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Who will make the Top 10? Tonight's the night we find out! Tune in today, Friday, December 8, to watch as the Top 10 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. Who will the judges save? You'll have to watch to find out!

At 7pm ET you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9pm ET for the College live results show. Plus, learn all about this season's panel of judges, sponsors, and finalists with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.

While you wait, catch up on last week's epsiodes!

High School Top 10 (7pm ET):

College Top 10 (9pm ET):

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10!

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10!

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10! 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Tune in Tonight to Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10! Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com



RELATED STORIES

1
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10! Photo
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!

Voting is now open to select the Top 10 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Vote today!

2
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stages Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Meet the top 15 contestants!

3
Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st Photo
Next On Stage Top 15 Live Shows Will Air Friday, December 1st

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, will air its first live shows on December 1st.

4
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorlds Next On Stage Photo
Today is the Final Day to Vote For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage

November 27 is the final day to vote for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Find out more about the competition and how to vote here!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/7/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/7/2023
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!
Broadway Buying Guide: December 4, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: December 4, 2023
Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS Will Play Santa Cruz Next MonthTomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS Will Play Santa Cruz Next Month

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET

Recommended For You