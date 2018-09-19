Tracie Thoms, Skylar Astin, Barrett Foa and More to Lead L.A. Benefit Reading of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

PAWS/LA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency serving people and pets in need, will present a one night only concert/staged reading of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

With book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner and directed by Randy Brenner, this benefit event is set to feature Broadway stars (in alphabetical order) Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), Barrett Foa (Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mamma Mia!), Carly Hughes (Chicago, Pippin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ghost the Musical, The Book of Morman, Ragtime), Tracie Thoms (Rent, Falsettos), and more to be announced. Musical director is Jake Anthony and Andrew Carlberg is the producer.

The musical comedy You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown opened off-Broadway in 1967 and ran for four years, playing a whopping 1,597 performances. A revised Broadway production in 1999 received four Tony Award nominations and won two. It was directed by Michael Mayer and featured additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The sweet joyful innocence of Charles M. Schulz's beloved Peanuts gang is on full display with a fresh insouciance and playfulness. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown remains a crowd-pleasing classic.

Skylar Astin (Schroeder) originated the role of Georg in Spring Awakening on Broadway. Most recently he was onstage in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at The Kennedy Center. Other New York stage credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater and West Side Story at Carnegie Hall. Film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Taking Woodstock, Hamlet 2, Wreck-It Ralph, and 21 and Over. He can currently be seen on the Epix TV series Graves. Other television credits include Ground Floor, Girls, House, Glee, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Barrett Foa (Charlie Brown) has appeared on Broadway in Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway credits include Buyer & Cellar, The Drunken City, Godspell, and Tio Pepe (aka Somewhere). Regional credits include Sweet Charity, The Music Man, Camelot, Pirates! The Musical, The Lady in Question, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Fantasticks. Television: all 10 seasons of NCIS: Los Angeles, Will & Grace (2019), Entourage, NCIS, The Closer, Numb3rs, and Six Degrees.

Carly Hughes (Sally) is currently seen weekly on ABC's American Housewife and on the Netflix original series Insatiable. Her extensive Broadway credits include Chicago, Pippin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ghost: the Musical, The Book of Mormon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Ragtime, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm and she can next be seen in Michael Doneger's film Brampton's Own.

Tracie Thoms (Lucy) currently recurs on five TV series: The First, 9-1-1, Gone, UnReal, and Love, and is also a series regular on Apple's Are You Sleeping with Octavia Spencer. Other television credits include Cold Case, Wonderfalls, Harry's Law, Veep, Person of Interest, Suits, The Shield, The Good Wife, The Mindy Project, and Criminal Minds. On Broadway: Rent and Falsettos. Film credits include Raze, Looper, Safe House, Grindhouse: Death Proof, The Devil Wears Prada, and Rent.

Net proceeds from this event will benefit PAWS/LA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit agency that serves people and pets in need. Founded in 1989 and now celebrating its 30th anniversary, PAWS/LA is dedicated to helping low-income animal guardians keep and care for their beloved animal companions by providing a comprehensive program of services, including veterinary care, pet food and supplies, temporary foster care, grooming and services for homebound individuals such as pet food delivery, dog walking, and pet transport. All services are provided free of charge. For more information, visit www.pawsla.org.

Admission prices for this benefit concert / staged reading of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown range from $50-$175. VIP tickets are available which include premiere seating and post-performance party. Seats are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.themontalban.com/shows or by calling (323) 461-6999. The Montalbán Theatre is located at 1615 N. Vine Street, in Hollywood, 90028.

