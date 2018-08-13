Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 8/12-8/13/2018

Aug. 13, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, August 13, 2018 - Monday, August 13, 2018. Catch up below!

  • Photo Flash: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Fall in Love in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Follow BroadwayWorld's Social Media Channels For A Chance To Win Free Tickets And More!
  • Trans Performer Kate Bornstein Takes Audience Member's Heckling Gracefully in Stride
  • Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Bebe Neuwirth and More Attend Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
  • Upgrade! BE MORE CHILL Adds A Week of Performances to Sold Out Off-Broadway Run!
  • Should You Wait for It? When to Buy Tickets to a Broadway Show

