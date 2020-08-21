Top 10 Tunes with Lesli Margherita

Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes

Lesli Margherita shares her favorite songs with us!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Lesli Margherita! You may know Lesli as Mrs. Wormwood from Matilda or as Princess in Emojiland.

Listen to Lesli's playlist below!

So, not only has this been my quarantine playlist, but many of these have also been on my pre-show playlist FOREVER. It was impossible to narrow it down to only 10 songs, but these always get me hyped and keep me positive... even in a plague.

1. Ch-Check It Out - Beastie Boys

Ok, really anything by my boys, but this is my fave. Shake Your Rump is a close 2nd. Best lyricists ever. Yeah, I said it. So freaking smart.

2. Rain On Me - Lady Gaga w Ariana Grande

My Queen. Nuff 'said. The entire Chromatica album is fire. FIRE.

3. My Name Is Prince - Prince (...err...symbol thingy)

This was my pre-audition hype song forever. Still use it. Miss him.

4. Boss B*tch - Doja Cat

Ohh this has been getting me THROUGH lately. Take no crap peeps. Stand tall and RULE.

5. Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' - Michael Jackson

I know. Just enjoy the genius of the music. I know. I know.

6. 2 Legit 2 Quit - MC Hammer

Fun fact...he used to be my neighbor. True story. I love this but please know you are required to do the hand signals with it. If you don't know it, learn it.

7. Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls

I don't need to explain myself.

8. Express Yourself - Madonna

I mean. The G.O.A.T. Empowerment when I need it the most.

9. Mama Said Knock You Out - LL Cool J

Another pre-audition hype song. I can't believe Im giving away my secrets to you. See what the pandemic has done to me?

10. Pop - NSYNC

My loves. Never ceases to put me in a better mood, and who couldn't use that right now?

