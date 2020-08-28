Top 10 Tunes with Jackie Burns

Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes

WICKED Star Jackie Burns shares with us her 'Bangers' playlist!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Jackie Burns! You may know Jackie from her turn in Wicked as Elphaba!

Listen to Jackie's playlist below!

Jungle by Tash Sultana

September by Earth, Wind & Fire

I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt

Liquid Dreams by Manganas Garden

I Can't Breathe by H.E.R.

On My Mind by Jorja Smith and Preditah

Lost in a Crowd by Fantastic Negrito

When Doves Cry by Prince

Notion by Tash Sultana

Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie

