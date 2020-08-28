Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes
Top 10 Tunes with Jackie Burns
WICKED Star Jackie Burns shares with us her 'Bangers' playlist!
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from Jackie Burns! You may know Jackie from her turn in Wicked as Elphaba!
Listen to Jackie's playlist below!
Jungle by Tash Sultana
September by Earth, Wind & Fire
I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt
Liquid Dreams by Manganas Garden
I Can't Breathe by H.E.R.
On My Mind by Jorja Smith and Preditah
Lost in a Crowd by Fantastic Negrito
When Doves Cry by Prince
Notion by Tash Sultana
Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie
