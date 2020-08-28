Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Top 10 Tunes
Click Here for More Articles on Top 10 Tunes

Top 10 Tunes with Jackie Burns

Article Pixel

WICKED Star Jackie Burns shares with us her 'Bangers' playlist!

Aug. 28, 2020  

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Jackie Burns! You may know Jackie from her turn in Wicked as Elphaba!

Listen to Jackie's playlist below!

Jungle by Tash Sultana

September by Earth, Wind & Fire

I Can't Make You Love Me by Bonnie Raitt

Liquid Dreams by Manganas Garden

I Can't Breathe by H.E.R.

On My Mind by Jorja Smith and Preditah

Lost in a Crowd by Fantastic Negrito

When Doves Cry by Prince

Notion by Tash Sultana

Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You