Tonys Talk: Beth Leavel Opens Up About How She Found THE PROM's Dee Dee Allen

The number 13 might have an infamous reputation amongst the superstitious, but 2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel is all about it this Tonys season. Not only has it been 13 years since since she earned her first Tony Award for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, but The Prom marks her 13th Broadway show.

I will stay with this show until the next job... I'm hoping the Prom is around for such a long time, because I could stay with it until my body gave out - Beth Leavel

Beth recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the importance of The Prom's message, why she can't get enough of Dee Dee Allen and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





