Tonys Talk: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Jumps in Line for Tony Time!
Say Alex Brightman's name three times and he just might appear at Radio City Music Hall with a Tony Award in hand. The star of Beetlejuice just earned his second Tony nomination for his performance as the iconic title character and he isn't taking that honor lightly.
I'm really proud of the work we've done, and the work I've done. I've never worked on something this long. So it's really cool to have it open and to have people like it. -Alex Brightman
Alex recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the journey of bringing the show to Broadway, how he approached the iconic role, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!
