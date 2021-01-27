Tonya Pinkins, Regina Taylor, Lauren Molina & More to Take Part TRUSPEAK... HEAR OUR VOICES! Virtual Fundraiser
The virtual fundraiser will take place on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5pm.
Theater Resources Unlimited has announced TRUSpeak ... Hear Our Voices! Virtual Fundraiser on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 5pm (eastern time) via Zoom, presented with the generous sponsorship of R.K. Greene and The Storyline Project, Patrick Blake and Rhymes Over Beats, Neal Rubinstein and Dangerous the Musical, Merrie L. Davis and Cheryl Wiesenfeld. Join TRU for an evening of awareness at an annual fundraising gala reinvented for these virtual - and challenging - times. Tickets start at $55. For more information and tickets, visit https://truonline.org/events/tru-speak-hear-our-voices/.
TRUSpeak is a curated selection of short plays and musicals by TRU writers, produced by TRU producers and directed by TRU directors, all touching upon current social issues. "The shutdown has forced us all to rethink our business, our art, our assumptions about life itself," says Bob Ost, executive director of TRU and producer of TRUSpeak. "Social awareness has been thrust into the spotlight, and virtual presentation has become our strongest means of expression. We are excited to offer a platform for the voices of seven talented writers, guided by directors and tech advisors collaborating to use this New Medium in interesting ways."
Each of the TRUSpeak shows will be introduced by former TRU honorees including
James Morgan, producing artistic director of the York Theatre; two-time Tony winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell; performer/choreographer and A Chorus Line legend Baayork Lee; four-time Tony winning producer Ron Simons; and four-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld. Taking full advantage of the medium, each TRUSpeak piece will also include an interactive talkback session; and VIP ticket holders are invited to a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast and TRU board and other VIP's.
Program
Virtual Happy Hour, an online musical by Richard Castle & Matthew Levine
Directed by Jesica Garrou, Music Directed by Ben Doyle McCormick, Produced by James Rocco; starring Brendan Bradley, Nick Cearly, Lauren Molina, Tatiana Wechsler
Game Boy by Melissa Bell
Directed by Bryanda Minix, Technical Editor Carley Santori, Produced by Stephanie Pope; starring Cady Huffman, Will Mader, Jianzi Colon-Soto
Change of Plans by Michele Ann Miller
Directed by Cate Cammarata, Technical Editor Andrea Lynn Green, Produced by Jonathan Hogue; starring Crystal Kellogg
Out of Order, a memory play by T. Cat Ford
Directed by Glynn Borders, Produced by Claudia Zahn; starring Maggie Baird, Andrea Lynn Green, Crystal Tigney
A Woman's Perspective by Melvina Douse Manuel
Directed by Van Dirk Fisher, Technical Eidotr Iben Cenholt, Produced by Stephanie Pope; starring Regina Taylor, Robert Baptiste, Gha'il Rhodes Benjamin, Adante Carter, Shariff Sinclair, Tyrone Hall
Zoom, a monologue by Joe Nelms
Directed by Dennis Corsi, Technical editor Henry Garrou, Produced by Jonathan Hogue with Jim Brochu, Brenda Braxton, Bob Cuccioli, Dickie Hearts, Ann Harada, Jana Robbins
There will also be special appearances by Broadway stars Jill Paice and Tonya Pinkins, as well as actress-activist Dominique Sharpton. For more information, visit https://truonline.org/tru-speak-hear-our-voices/
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 24- Happy Birthday, Daveed Diggs!
For his performance in Hamilton, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast albu...
RENT Original Cast and Crew Members Reflect on the Show's Premiere and Losing Jonathan Larson, 25 Years Ago Today
On January 25, 1996, Rent premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop. Earlier that morning, the show's writer and creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an...