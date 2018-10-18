Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More to Lead City Center's A CHORUS LINE

New York City Center today announced casting for the Annual Gala. The 75th Anniversary gala presentation will feature a reimagined production of A Chorus Line. The production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson (Bobby), Kate Bailey (Kristine), Callan Bergmann (Frank), Natalie Bourgeois (Lois), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Wesley Ian Cappiello (Roy), Max Clayton (Don), Aaron Patrick Craven (Butch), Sara Esty (Maggie),Emily Franch (Vicki), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutierrez (Paul), Robyn Hurder (Cassie), Jolina Javier (Connie), Tara Kostmayer (Diana), Denis Lambert (Greg), J. Elaine Marcos (Val), Melanie Moore (Judy), Jenna Nicole Schoen (Tricia), Joseph J. Simeone (Al), Ahmad Simmons (Tom), Ryan Steele (Larry), Naomi C. Walley (Bebe), Anthony Wayne (Richie), Tony Yazbeck (Zach), and Leigh Zimmerman (Sheila).

In 1975, the stories of seventeen Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened Off-Broadway. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast). This incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony Award nominations, winning nine-in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. With a Broadway run of 6,137 performances, national tours, and international productions, A Chorus Line is both a snapshot of a moment in history and a platform for fresh talent, which will be showcased in this Annual Gala Presentation (November 14 - 18) directed by Bob Avian (original co-choreographer) with choreography by Baayork Lee (Connie, original cast) and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

The first performance, on November 14, will honor City Center Board Member Stacy Bash-Polley, a longtime partner at Goldman Sachs and founding supporter of Encores! Off-Center. Funds raised at all seven performances of A Chorus Line will allow City Center to continue its founding mission, making performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing affordable tickets throughout the year.

Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues). The Gala performance on November 14 will be followed by a dinner at The Plaza Hotel (58th Street at 5th Avenue). A limited number of benefit tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $75,000, $100,000 and $150,000. For benefit table and ticket details, please call 212.763.1205.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You