Tony Winner Sarah Jones Signs With UTA

Jones is a writer, performer, and producer.

According to Deadline, Tony Award-winning writer, producer, and solo performer Sarah Jones has signed with UTA.

Called 'a master of the genre' by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony Award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character solo shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, which was originally produced off-Broadway by Meryl Streep. She is also a writer and producer on the Golden Globe-nominated Showtime comedy SMILF.

Jones has given multiple main-stage TED Talks, performed at The White House for President and First Lady Obama and traveled the world as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador raising awareness of issues including empowerment of women and girls. Projects featuring her characters include the podcast Playdate with Sarah Jones and The Messenger, a short film for the CFDA directed by Fisher Stevens.

Jones is currently adapting her 2016 stage production "Sell/Buy/Date" into a documentary.

Her film roles include work in "Marriage Story" and "The Incredible Jessica James."

Watch one of Jones' acclaimed TED Talks here:

