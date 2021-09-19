Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Winner Laura Benanti Live in Concert

Don't miss this exclusive SoCal engagement! 

Sep. 19, 2021  
Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Laura Benanti.

Audiences are in for a rare treat as one of today's most celebrated Broadway stars, Laura Benanti, makes her debut in the Cabaret Series. A Tony Award winner and five-time nominee, her Broadway resume includes Lincoln Center's acclaimed production of My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy (2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Feature Actress in a Musical), and Into The Woods. With her sharp wit and incredible voice, Laura Benanti is sure to charm and delight in this evening of story and song in the intimate 350-seat Samueli Theater. Don't miss this exclusive SoCal engagement!

"Her supreme command, thrilling voice and wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti's show a sensation." - The New York Times

September 23 - 25

Samueli Theater

7:30pm

