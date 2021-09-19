Tony Winner Laura Benanti Live in Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Laura Benanti.

Audiences are in for a rare treat as one of today's most celebrated Broadway stars, Laura Benanti, makes her debut in the Cabaret Series. A Tony Award winner and five-time nominee, her Broadway resume includes Lincoln Center's acclaimed production of My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy (2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Feature Actress in a Musical), and Into The Woods. With her sharp wit and incredible voice, Laura Benanti is sure to charm and delight in this evening of story and song in the intimate 350-seat Samueli Theater. Don't miss this exclusive SoCal engagement!

"Her supreme command, thrilling voice and wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti's show a sensation." - The New York Times

September 23 - 25

Samueli Theater

7:30pm

Click HERE to purchase tickets