Tony Winner Katrina Lenk Joins NBC's THE VILLAGE Series

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Band's Visit's Katrina Lenk has signed on to star in NBC's new series, The Village. The Tony winner will play 'Claire'- a recurring 'key role' in the plot.

Lenk is currently starring as 'Dina' in the ten-time Tony-winning musical, The Band's Visit.

Lenk's other Broadway credits include: Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, The Miracle Worker. Off-Broadway/Regional includes: Indecent (Vineyard Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Yale Rep), Touch (59E59), iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf Theatre), Elemeno Pea, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), Camille (Bard SummerScape), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (LA Weekly, LADCC and Garland Awards). TV/Film: "The Good Fight," "The Get Down," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," Look Away, Evol, FracKtured, Crime Fiction, among others. She is co-creator of the comedy web series "Miss Teri" and a member of several bands including her own, moxy phinx.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You