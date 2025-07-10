Tony-Winner David Adjmi and More Join The Drama Book Shop Summer Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama Book Shop has announced an exciting summer series of talkbacks, book signings, and live podcast recordings featuring a diverse lineup of celebrated playwrights.

This series offers theater enthusiasts a unique opportunity to engage with leading voices in contemporary playwriting, gain insight into their creative processes, and explore their impactful works.

"This is Not a Dream: Young Playwrights Ukraine" with Laura Cahill

Date: Thursday, July 24

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

The series kicks off with a poignant event centered around "This is Not a Dream," a powerful collection of nine plays by Young Playwrights Ukraine. This special evening will feature a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording with Laura Cahill, founder and artistic director of Young Playwrights Ukraine, alongside contributing playwrights Karina Syrota, Taya Fedorenko, and Uliana Klimchuk.

About the Book: "This is Not a Dream" tells stories of ordinary people grappling with war, seeking connection and hope amidst profound challenges. The plays offer a raw and intimate look at the human experience, from a lonely policeman accusing artists of being Russian agents in Proof of Love to a daughter trying to reconnect with her soldier father in Perfect Material. Other compelling narratives include a woman collecting her grandmother's bones after a missile strike in Candies, Wedding, Bones, and a couple striving to stay connected through news updates in The Orchid.

About Young Playwrights Ukraine: Founded by Laura Cahill in the weeks following the 2022 invasion, Young Playwrights Ukraine empowers Ukrainian teenagers-some displaced, others living with bombings and blackouts-to use playwriting as a response to war. Their works have been performed internationally, bringing the voices of a new generation of Ukrainian artists to global audiences.

"Just Another Day" with Dan Lauria

Date: Thursday, July 31

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Veteran actor and playwright Dan Lauria, widely recognized as the dad from the Emmy-winning TV show The Wonder Years, will discuss his play "Just Another Day." This event includes a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording.

About the Play: "Just Another Day" is a charming comedy about a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet in their seventies who meet daily on a park bench. They exchange wits, barbs, and nostalgic musings while attempting to unravel the mystery of their shared connection and affection.

A Conversation with Tommy Jamerson

Date: Thursday, August 7

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 1018

Playwright Tommy Jamerson, known for his prolific work across genres, will join for a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording. The discussion will feature his diverse adaptations and original works.

About the Plays: Jamerson's featured works include "Amityville '74," a dramatic thriller exploring the chilling events of the infamous Amityville Murder House; "The House On Haunted Hill," a twisted tale adapted from the Vincent Price classic; and "The Jungle Book," a lively and spirited adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic.

A Conversation with Ngozi Anyanwu

Date: Thursday, August 14

Time: 7:00 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Award-winning multi-hyphenate storyteller Ngozi Anyanwu will participate in a conversation, signing, and live podcast recording, delving into her critically acclaimed plays.

About the Plays: Anyanwu's powerful works include "GOOD GRIEF," a New York Times Critic's Pick following a med-school dropout navigating first loves and losses; "THE HOMECOMING QUEEN," another New York Times Critic's Pick about a novelist returning to Nigeria to confront her past; and "THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS," a poignant exploration of choosing to stay or leave a beloved thing.

A Conversation with David Adjmi

Date: Tuesday, August 19

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

The Drama Book Shop and Theatre Communications Group/TCG Books present a conversation with Tony Award-winning playwright David Adjmi, creator of the critically acclaimed "Stereophonic." This event will include a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording.

﻿About the Play: "Stereophonic," winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, offers an electrifying portrait of a rock band on the brink of superstardom in a 1970s recording studio. With original songs by Arcade Fire's Will Butler, the play explores the intense interpersonal dynamics and creative struggle as the band attempts to create their sophomore album.

"Goddess of the Hunt" with Doug DeVita

Date: Thursday, August 28

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM EDT

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

The summer series concludes with playwright Doug DeVita discussing his "light comedy about dark people" "Goddess of the Hunt." The event will feature a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording.

About the Play: "Goddess of the Hunt" is a fast-moving homage to 1960s romantic comedy thrillers, updated for the contemporary social media age. It follows Charlie Windsor as he's drawn into a world of dark secrets and dysfunctional family dynamics after meeting the gregarious Diana Black-White.

﻿Admission: These events are free with the purchase of each featured book or play. Guests will be welcomed at 7:15 PM, and our team will direct attendees to the register to obtain their copy and complete admission.

Tickets and Information: Eventbrite tickets serve as reservations. For further questions or concerns, please contact rsvp@dramabookshop.com. In the event of a sell-out, email Events@Dramabookshop to be added to the waiting list.