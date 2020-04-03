Tony Shalhoub​, John Lithgow, ​Marisa Tomei​ & More to be Featured on Theater Podcast PLAYING ON AIR

Theater podcast a Playing on Air is a launching its spring season of short audio plays. Every Sunday from April 5 through the end of May, a new short play will arrive, free and instantly accessible, in subscribers' feeds and on Playing on Air's website.

Since 2012, Playing on Air's podcasts and public radio programs have shared the highest caliber contemporary short plays with audiences nationwide. Every piece is followed by an insightful conversation with the artists. Its spring 2020 season includes the first of three pieces in a year-long celebration of MacArthur "Genius" Grant winner Dominique Morisseau, commissions from Pulitzer winner Doug Wright, and Pulitzer nominee Rajiv Joseph, and new collaborators including John Lithgow, Tony Shalhoub, and Marisa Tomei.

"In this unprecedented time, Playing on Air is fortunate to be able to share our artists' incredible talents," said Artistic Director Claudia Catania. "As listeners-- hopefully!-- stay at home, with luck, these short tales will entertain and satisfy curious newcomers and theater devotees alike."

PLAYING ON AIR, SPRING 2020 SCHEDULE

Sunday, April 5: THE CLAM, by Amanda Quaid. Starring Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Tony Shalhoub as a wistful bivalve who just wants to come out of his shell. Also starring Kristine Nielsen as his therapist in this second-place winner of the 2019 James Stevenson Prize for Short Comedic Play. Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

Sunday, April 12: NIGHT VISION, by Macarthur Grant winner Dominique Morisseaua. Starring April Matthis and Eden Marryshow, playing married Brooklynites who witness a sudden, brutal attack. But as they report it, they're assailed by their own second guesses and differing memories. Directed by Stori Ayers, with music by Jimmy Keys

Sunday, April 19: WILD AND PRECIOUS LIFE, by Emmy winner Patricia Cotter. Starring Debra Monk as the irrepressible Shelia, who even at her own funeral has one more trick up her sleeve... Also starring an ensemble cast of PoA favorites, including Scott Adsita, Lucy DeVitoa, Denise Manning, Lisa Emery, and Jeff Biehl, with original music by folk rock duo Misner & Smith. Directed by Michele O'Brien

We are proud to present FAKE NEWS and CLEAN SLATE: two world premieres commissioned through the Axe-Houghton Foundation and Playing on Air's first two-part play!

Sunday, April 26: FAKE NEWS, by Pulitzer winner Doug Wright. Starring Eisa Davis and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos as radio anchors who become the story themselves when menacing soundbites interrupt their broadcast. Also starring Tony winner Katie Finneran and Tony nominee Steven Boyer. Directed by Mark Brokaw

Sunday, May 3: CLEAN SLATE, by Pulitzer nominee Rajiv Joseph. After the smoke of FAKE NEWS clears, ominous FBI agents tell the traumatized radio anchors that it's best to ignore their own memories-- whispers, screams, a vigilante attack. No matter what they think they saw. Oscar nominee Amy Ryan and Eden Marryshow join Jeremy Shamos and Eisa Davis. Directed by Mark Brokaw

Sunday, May 10: HUMAN RESOURCES, by Jason Gray Platt. A biting satire about corporate culture, tech start-ups, and elephant milk, and the first place winner of the 2019 James Stevenson Prize for Comedic Short Play. Starring Tony winner Julie White and Tony nominee Steven Boyer. Directed by Jade King Carroll

Sunday, May 17: JUNE WEDDINGS, by Barbara Hammond. One beautiful summer morning, two lonely strangers take refuge in a dusty bar. Starring Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall, and Alfredo Narciso, and directed by Jenn Thompson

Sunday, May 24: IF YOU WIN, by Emily Chadick Weiss. On the eve of a local election, one candidate receives an unexpected visitor. Is it an act of sabotage or a blessing in disguise? Starring Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow and Tony nominee Steven Boyer, and directed by Giovanna Sardelli

Sunday, May 31: G.O.A.T., by Ngozi Anyanwu. An electric celebration of Black Girl Magic, on and off the court. Starring Anyanwu, Denise Manning, and April Matthis, with original music by Jeremy Lloyd, and directed by Whitney White





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You