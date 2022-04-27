Tony-Nominee Lauren Ambrose to Lead MARIE ANTOINETTE Reading at Sharon Playhouse

Stage and screen star Lauren Ambrose is set to lead a staged reading of David Adjmi's Marie Antoinette at the Sharon Playhouse, May 14.

The reading will be directed by Sharon Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Michael Kevin Baldwin.

The cast of the reading will also feature Andrus Nichols, Pun Bandhu, Spencer Scott Barros, James Rose, Danny Tieger, and Lou Hagen.

In David Adjmi's contemporary take on the young queen of France, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France's love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal. From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of "Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!" in the streets, holding a mirror up to our contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death.

Lauren Ambrose was last seen on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady, for which she was nominated for a 2018 Tony Award in the category Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama League Award in the category of Distinguished Performance, and a 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Her past theater credits include Broadway's Exit the King, Lincoln Center Theater's Awake and Sing!, Juliet in The Public's Romeo and Juliet, and Ophelia in The Public's Hamlet.

She is known for her role as Claire Fisher in Six Feet Under, which she was a two-time Emmy Award nominee, Torchwood, Law & Order, and The X-Files. Her film credits include Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are, Wanderlust, Sleepwalk with Me, Starting Out in the Evening, I'm Coming Over, and The River.