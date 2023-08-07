​Tony-Nominee L Morgan Lee, Linedy Genao & More Stop By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Tony-nominee L Morgan Lee, Linedy Genao and Taylor Haven Holt joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul live from BroadwayCon. Alongside Peterpaul, the A Strange Loop, Bad Cinderella and Back to the Future the Musical talents discuss how rehearsal processes can be safer and kinder, plus so much more. Hear the episode below!

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok






