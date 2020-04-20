Tony-Nominee Jeff Daniels to Perform Online Concert Fundraiser For The Purple Rose

In response to the pandemic, The Purple Rose Theatre Company shut its doors on March 13 to keep patrons, staff, and artists safe. With the state of Michigan executive order that soon followed, The Purple Rose will continue to be closed until further notice.

The Purple Rose Theatre is a non-profit, 501(c(3) organization and is in the position of losing approximately $300,000-$600,000 in ticketing and fundraising revenue with the cancellation of its Spring production and possible cancellation of its Summer production and fundraiser.

That's when Founder, Jeff Daniels, stepped in. Not only did Daniels offer to match an online giving campaign of up to $20,000 in donations, when that goal was met and exceeded, he saw an opportunity to do more. He has now set up an online concert to support the Chelsea gem he founded nearly 30 years ago.

"Staring at the spreadsheets, it's pretty clear this is going to be a hard year for The Purple Rose. While none of us know what to expect, it is our goal to make sure that when this is all over, The Purple Rose will pick up right where we left off, exactly the way you remember it," says Daniels.

Daniels will host an online concert, "Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged LIVE" from his home studio to benefit The Purple Rose Theatre on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:30 pm EST. There is no cost to view the concert, but donations to The Purple Rose are encouraged.

A link to view Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged LIVE will be available soon and provided through email correspondence, Purple Rose and Jeff Daniels social media outlets.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You