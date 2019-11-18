Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Gives Birth To Baby Girl
Tony-nominated actress, Danielle Brooks, has joined the ranks of Moms everywhere! This evening, the ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK alum announced the birth of her first child.
Brooks' new baby girl made her social media debut this evening on Instagram!
A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Nov 18, 2019 at 2:51pm PST
An accomplished artist, singer and song writer, Danielle received her BFA from the prestigious Julliard School and received a TONY nomination in 2016 for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for her performance in The Color Purple. Danielle is an Executive Producer on the TONY Award-winning hit Broadway show Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.
She most recently stared in The Public's production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by TONY Award-winner Kenny Leon, where she earned rave reviews across the board for her leading performance. She next appears in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Award-winning film "Clemency," staring Alfre Woodard, which comes out later this year. Brooks is on the Artistic Board of Urban Arts Partnership, which advances the intellectual, social and artistic development of underserved public school students through arts-integrated education programs to close the achievement gap.
