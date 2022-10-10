Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony Award-Winning Producer Pat Addiss to be Interviewed by Roma Torre at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Tony Award-Winning Producer Pat Addiss to be Interviewed by Roma Torre at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

The event will take place on Monday October 17th, 2022 at 6pm EDT.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss will be interviewed by critic and journalist Roma Torre in this next installment of the League of Professional Theatre Women's ongoing series which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant women in theatre.

LPTW Members may RSVP for 1 seat per member and may also add their name to a waiting list for an additional ticket should it become available.

Non LPTW Members may RSVP by becoming a FRIEND of the LPTW

Please RSVP to Ludovica@TheatreWomen.org

Event Details:

Oral History Project interview:


Pat Addiss Tony award winner and long-time LPTW member interviewed by multi award-winning theatre critic Roma Torre
LIVE AT THE BRUNO WALTER AUDITORIUM
Monday October 17th, 2022
6pm EDT
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center
Corner of 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue
Reception details will be provided closer to the interview date. There will be a cash bar.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Gigi Zahir, Aka Crayola The Queen, As Becky Biro In FAME WHORE At The King's Head TheatrePhotos: First Look at Gigi Zahir, Aka Crayola The Queen, As Becky Biro In FAME WHORE At The King's Head Theatre
October 10, 2022

Gigi Zahir, aka Crayola the Queen stars as Becky Biro in FAME WHORE by Tom Ratcliffe at The King's Head Theatre, London. Running until 29th October. See photos here!
A DOLL'S HOUSE to be Presented by Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts This MonthA DOLL'S HOUSE to be Presented by Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts This Month
October 10, 2022

Vanguard University's department of theatre arts will present A Doll's House written by Hendrik Ibsen. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning October 21st, 2022, and running two weekends through October 30th.
LA ART SHOW to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February 2023 With Global LineupLA ART SHOW to Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February 2023 With Global Lineup
October 10, 2022

The LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 15-19 to kick off the city's 2023 art season. The 28th edition will include a wide variety of exhibitions from Europe, Japan, North America, Latin America and South Korea, plus events and performances.
Katherine Coleman's SOCIAL COMMENTARY To Premiere At The Squirrel Theatre This MonthKatherine Coleman's SOCIAL COMMENTARY To Premiere At The Squirrel Theatre This Month
October 10, 2022

Written and directed by Katherine Coleman, 'Social Commentary' is presented by The Squirrel Comedy Theatre and features Jack Dominick, Caroline Hibbert, Roxie Pell, and Jason Wildhagen. Its premiere will be at Under St. Mark's on Monday, October 17 at 7:30 PM.
November & December Programming Announced at FIAF Featuring Eva Jospin in the Gallery, TILT Kids Day & MoreNovember & December Programming Announced at FIAF Featuring Eva Jospin in the Gallery, TILT Kids Day & More
October 10, 2022

The French Institute Alliance Française is offering their New York audiences the best in French and francophone culture this November and December.