Tony Award-Winning Producer Pat Addiss to be Interviewed by Roma Torre at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss will be interviewed by critic and journalist Roma Torre in this next installment of the League of Professional Theatre Women's ongoing series which chronicles and documents the contributions of significant women in theatre.

Pat Addiss Tony award winner and long-time LPTW member interviewed by multi award-winning theatre critic Roma Torre

LIVE AT THE BRUNO WALTER AUDITORIUM

Monday October 17th, 2022

6pm EDT

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center

Corner of 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue

Reception details will be provided closer to the interview date. There will be a cash bar.