Tony Award-Winning Broadway Legend Chita Rivera and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge Set to Host BWW 20th Anniversary Celebration Event

BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news across the globe, is excited to announce that it will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. The evening will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. BroadwayWorld's CEO & Founder, Robert Diamond says, "This is a match made in heaven!"

"When my dear friend Richie Ridge asked me if I'd co-host this celebration with him, the word 'no' never even crossed my mind," said Chita Rivera. "My friendship with Richie predates BroadwayWorld, so I've been sitting front row to watch all of the great things Richie and Rob and the entire team have been doing over the past 20 years since they began, and I am grateful for how kind and supportive they've been to me during these years."

Tickets for the event will go on sale in early 2023. Sign up to receive on sale details and the latest updates at bww20.broadwayworld.com.

"Getting the chance to host what I'm certain is going to be a celebration for the ages - alongside Chita, a talent for the ages - all while celebrating the amazing things that Rob and everyone at BroadwayWorld have done over the past 20 years is going to be a career highlight for me," said Richard Ridge. "Being a part of this team - no, of this family - has meant more to me than I'll ever be able to articulate, but I'm grateful to have this opportunity to show even a sliver of gratitude in such a special way."

Chita Rivera and Richard Ridge photographed by Stephen Mosher

Directed by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, the 20th Anniversary Celebration Event will pay homage to Broadway, fans of the website and its contributors from around the world. Additional members of the creative team include choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, along with Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites. All proceeds from the concert will benefit charities that support members of the entertainment community, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Baayork Lee has performed in a dozen Broadway shows and created the role of Connie in "A Chorus Line." As Michael Bennett's assistant choreographer on "A Chorus Line," she has directed and choreographed many national and international companies. She was the recipient of the esteemed 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, honored for her commitment to future generations of artists through her work with National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and theatre education programs around the world.

In the coming months, BroadwayWorld will announce additional anniversary events, updates and even some contests that you can enter, as well as a knockout cast to bang the drums of celebration as we look forward into the future.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.