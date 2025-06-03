Tom Hiddleston Is 'Open' to Starring in a Movie Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During the Hollywood premiere of his new film The Life of Chuck, actor Tom Hiddleston shared his love for movie musicals, also revealing that he would be open to starring in one in the future. In the new film, the stage and screen star shows off his dance moves, a feat which was largely new to the performer.

“I’ve never danced quite like this before, and I had some steps to dance, some miles to go before I felt skilled enough and practiced enough to pull off some of the techniques and styles that Chuck pulls off,” Hiddleston told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have a great affection for movie musicals, I really was thinking about them a lot in making this — thinking about Swing Time and Singin’ in the Rain and Cover Girl. I’ve always loved dance in movies and it’s not actually just those, if you think about Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing or Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in The Mask or Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer or Little Miss Sunshine, dance is a part of the DNA of movies.”

When asked if he would like to star in a movie musical, Hiddleston noted, “No one’s knocking on the door yet, but I’m always open.” Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck stars Hiddleston along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill. It will open in theaters everywhere on June 13.

Tom Hiddleston is an acclaimed actor of the stage and screen who made his Broadway debut in 2019 with Jamie Lloyd's Betrayal. He was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. Other theater credits include Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse - Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor), Ivanov and Othello (Donmar Warehouse), Cymbeline (Cheek by Jowl - Olivier Award for Best Newcomer), and The Changeling (Cheek by Jowl). Onscreen, he is known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Photo courtesy of NEON