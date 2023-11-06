Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Son Truman Visit SIX on Broadway

Tom, Truman, and Rita joined the sold-out audience in dancing and cheering for the Queens.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Tom Hanks, his son Truman Hanks, and wife Rita Wilson saw Broadway’s SIX at the Lena Horne Theatre on Saturday night (November 4) and went backstage to meet the cast.

Check out a photo of the Hanks family and cast below!

The current cast of Six includes Hailee Kaleem Wright (Catherine of Aragon), Aubrey Matalon (Anne Boleyn), Bella Coppola (Jane Seymour), Zoe Jensen (Katherine Howard), Taylor Iman Jones (Catherine Parr), and Nasia Thomas (Anna of Cleves), and Ladies in Waiting: Beth Callen (Guitar), Dena Tauriello (Drums), Amanda Ruzza (Bass) and Julia Schade (keyboard).

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 66 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer. 

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul GatehouseToby MarlowLucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US. 

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and the Netherlands, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Six
Truman Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the Cast of Six the Musical



