Tituss Burgess to Host New Cooking Competition Series for Quibi

Tituss Burgess is set to host the new Quibi cooking competition, Dishmantled, according to Deadline. The show is being described as "a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off."

Each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They'll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

The series hails from Chopped creator/executive producer Linda Lea and Good Egg Entertainment, and Propagate-owned Electus.

Tituss Burgess is best known for starring as Titus Andromedon on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World. He'll next be seen in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name. His other film credits include voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Quibi is a new shortform digital service from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman that will launch in April. Some of Quibi's other recently announced projects include a musical comedy from Darren Criss, a Liam Hemsworth action series, a Tyra Banks-produced docu-series called Beauty, and two daily news shows from NBC News.

Read the original article on Deadline.





