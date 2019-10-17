Tituss Burgess To Make Carnegie Hall Debut In February 2020
Tituss Burgess will make his Carnegie Hall debut on February 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with a concert titled Take Me to the World, paying homage to the legendary music of Stephen Sondheim.
Emmy and SAG nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess is quickly emerging as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim.
A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in Good Vibrations. Since, he has held many memorable roles on the Broadway stage including Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid, and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. Burgess has also performed in regional theater productions such as The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.
Most notably, Burgess stars as Titus Andromedon in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, opposite Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane. The show follows a young woman named Kimmy Schmidt as she adjusts to life in New York City after living in a doomsday cult for 15 years. Burgess's character becomes a friend, roommate, and mentor to Kimmy while he pursues his dreams of Broadway superstardom and becomes a viral sensation on YouTube. Tina Fey created Burgess's outrageous character specifically for him. For the actor's scene-stealing performance on the series, Burgess has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and two Critics' Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He was also awarded Best Actor at the 2015 Webby Awards and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 2015 Gold Derby TV Awards.
The actor was first introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he played the scene-stealing 'D'Fwan,' a vivacious hairdresser and the sidekick of Angie Jordan (Sherri Shepherd). Burgess quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. His other television credits include A Gifted Man, Blue Bloods, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Burgess recently lent his voice to two major studio films: The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.
With a celebrated high tenor voice, Burgess is an acclaimed singer and songwriter, headlining major symphonies and top cabaret venues throughout the world. In 2008, he performed at the Broadway for Obama benefit concert in Easton, PA and the Broadway After Dark benefit concert in New York City. In 2013, he performed a gender-swapped version of the classic Dreamgirls song "And I Am Telling You..." at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraising concert for Broadway Backwards - a performance that quickly became one of the highlights of the show.
In addition, Burgess has built a rich solo music career. His most recent album Saint Tituss was released in July 2019 and follows his previous two albums, Here's To You and Comfortable.
Photo Credit: Jeff Mills
