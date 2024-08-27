Tituss Burgess Hosting New Food Network Series LAST BITE HOTEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway star Titus Burgess is set to host the new Food Network competition series Last Bite Hotel. In the new series, eight chefs have been invited to a remote hotel for a game of resourcefulness and creativity. Tasked by the hotel manager to meet the culinary demands of the hotel’s VIP guests, each chef may only bring 13 ingredients for their entire stay. Cooking skills won’t be enough to get them to the finish line, as ingenuity and calculated risks are needed to survive and cook another day.

As the game proceeds, each challenge completed means precious ingredients are dwindling, and, for the competitors, the chance of being banished to the dreaded Room 13 is increasing. As competitors are eliminated, they bequeath their remaining ingredients to chosen remaining challengers, making strategy and alliances a crucial part of surviving the competition.

Emmy® and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess brings mystery, intrigue and his wry, dark wit to the game as the host and hotel manager who delivers quips and challenges as only he can. The first season of Last Bite Hotel will include six episodes and is set to debut on September 24 on Food Network.

The lineup for season one includes Brittanny Anderson (Richmond, VA), Gabriella Baldwin(Detroit, MI), Graham Campbell (Edinburg, TX), Tobias Dorzon (Baltimore, MD), Byron Gomez (Denver, CO), Kevin Lee (Oklahoma, OK), Nini Nguyen (New Orleans, LA) and Aarthi Sampath (New York, NY.) Guest judges include Esther Choi, Cat Cora, Jose Garces, Alex Guarnaschelli, Judy Joo, Poppy O’Toole, Marcus Samuelsson, Michael Symon, and Andrew Zimmern.

Tituss Burgess is a Broadway performer whose credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls, and Moulin Rouge! He also appeared onscreen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and in the second season of Apple TV+'s musical parody series Schmigadoon! He will lend his voice to the upcoming animated musical Spellbound, which releases on Netflix in November.